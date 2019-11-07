PopularCoin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $154.00 (POP)

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded 87.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. PopularCoin has a market cap of $321,307.00 and approximately $154.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PopularCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. In the last week, PopularCoin has traded 278.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.83 or 0.00670314 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00010678 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00040731 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001477 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 39.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00090003 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010967 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000087 BTC.

About PopularCoin

PopularCoin (POP) is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. PopularCoin’s total supply is 3,975,695,917 coins. The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PopularCoin’s official message board is www.popularcoin.com/popology . PopularCoin’s official website is www.popularcoin.com . PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PopularCoin

PopularCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PopularCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PopularCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

