PlusTherapeuticsInc . (PSTV) to Release Earnings on Thursday

PlusTherapeuticsInc . (NASDAQ:PSTV) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 14th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PlusTherapeuticsInc . (NASDAQ:PSTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($5.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($9.75) by $4.63. PlusTherapeuticsInc . had a negative return on equity of 546.87% and a negative net margin of 492.45%. The company had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter.

PSTV stock opened at $2.46 on Thursday. PlusTherapeuticsInc . has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $24.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.32.

Separately, ValuEngine raised PlusTherapeuticsInc . from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing treatments for cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate in pipeline is DocePLUS, an albumin-stabilized PEGylated liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of small cell lung cancer.

