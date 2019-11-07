Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Down 6.7%

Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) dropped 6.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.55 and last traded at $2.66, approximately 7,738,659 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 85% from the average daily volume of 4,187,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.85.

PLUG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price target on Plug Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. B. Riley set a $3.50 price target on Plug Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Cowen set a $3.00 price target on Plug Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.06.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $702.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 1.45.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $57.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.47 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 6,435.09% and a negative net margin of 44.51%. The business’s revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Plug Power Inc will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 8,331 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,731,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 277,537 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 51,784 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 97,340 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $666,000. 30.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

