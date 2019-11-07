Playgroundz (IOG) Market Cap Hits $200,880.00

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 7th. One Playgroundz token can currently be purchased for $0.0070 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges. Playgroundz has a market capitalization of $200,880.00 and approximately $526.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Playgroundz has traded 56% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010860 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.47 or 0.00221459 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.76 or 0.01447073 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000813 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00029112 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00117456 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Playgroundz

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 tokens. Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG . The official website for Playgroundz is www.playgroundz.io . Playgroundz’s official message board is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog

Playgroundz Token Trading

Playgroundz can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playgroundz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playgroundz using one of the exchanges listed above.

