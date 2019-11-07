PlayCoin [ERC20] Achieves Market Cap of $3.54 Million (PLY)

PlayCoin [ERC20] (CURRENCY:PLY) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. PlayCoin [ERC20] has a total market capitalization of $3.54 million and $951,862.00 worth of PlayCoin [ERC20] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PlayCoin [ERC20] has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One PlayCoin [ERC20] token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010837 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00223174 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.61 or 0.01446367 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000813 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00029314 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00121044 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About PlayCoin [ERC20]

PlayCoin [ERC20]’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 988,650,016 tokens. The Reddit community for PlayCoin [ERC20] is /r/playcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PlayCoin [ERC20]’s official Twitter account is @playcoin_ply . PlayCoin [ERC20]’s official website is playcoin.game

PlayCoin [ERC20] Token Trading

PlayCoin [ERC20] can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayCoin [ERC20] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayCoin [ERC20] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlayCoin [ERC20] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

