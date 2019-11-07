Plato Income Maximiser Ltd (PL8) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01 on November 29th

Plato Income Maximiser Ltd (ASX:PL8) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, November 5th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th.
Shares of PL8 opened at A$1.17 ($0.83) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $499.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96. Plato Income Maximiser has a 1-year low of A$0.95 ($0.68) and a 1-year high of A$1.22 ($0.87). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is A$1.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$1.13.
About Plato Income Maximiser
Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?
Receive News & Ratings for Plato Income Maximiser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plato Income Maximiser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.