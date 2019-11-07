Plato Income Maximiser Ltd (PL8) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01 on November 29th

Plato Income Maximiser Ltd (ASX:PL8) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, November 5th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of PL8 opened at A$1.17 ($0.83) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $499.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96. Plato Income Maximiser has a 1-year low of A$0.95 ($0.68) and a 1-year high of A$1.22 ($0.87). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is A$1.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$1.13.

About Plato Income Maximiser

Plato Income Maximiser Limited is a privately owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to SMSF and pension-phase investors. It invests in public equity markets of Australia. The firm invests in diversified portfolio of Australian shares with an income focus. Plato Income Maximiser Limited was founded on April 21, 2017 and is based in New South Wales, Australia.

