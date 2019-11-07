Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. Plantronics had a positive return on equity of 21.22% and a negative net margin of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $461.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Plantronics updated its Q3 guidance to $0.01-0.31 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $2.94-3.74 EPS.

Shares of Plantronics stock traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $24.78. The stock had a trading volume of 83,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,685. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.83 and a 200 day moving average of $38.47. Plantronics has a twelve month low of $23.14 and a twelve month high of $62.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.54.

PLT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Plantronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Northland Securities downgraded Plantronics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Plantronics in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen set a $61.00 price objective on Plantronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Plantronics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Burton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,179,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated communications and collaborations solutions for consumers and businesses worldwide. The company offers its communications and collaboration solutions for voice, video, and content sharing, as well as a line of support and services for the workplace under the Polycom brand.

