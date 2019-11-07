PKG Token (PKG) 24 Hour Volume Tops $20,612.00

PKG Token (CURRENCY:PKG) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 6th. PKG Token has a market cap of $123,247.00 and $20,612.00 worth of PKG Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PKG Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Mercatox, Hotbit and Fatbtc. During the last seven days, PKG Token has traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003232 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010752 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00222284 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.45 or 0.01474157 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000813 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00028740 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00117948 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About PKG Token

PKG Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,969,257,745 tokens. PKG Token’s official Twitter account is @pokemongopkg . The official website for PKG Token is pkgtoken.io

Buying and Selling PKG Token

PKG Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Mercatox, Fatbtc and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PKG Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PKG Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PKG Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

