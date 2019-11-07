Piper Jaffray Companies Comments on ChemoCentryx Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CCXI)

ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) – Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for ChemoCentryx in a research note issued on Monday, November 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst E. Tenthoff anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.33) for the quarter. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for ChemoCentryx’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.02) EPS.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 103.61% and a negative net margin of 144.27%.

CCXI has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ChemoCentryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ChemoCentryx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.57.

Shares of CCXI opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 1.14. ChemoCentryx has a 1 year low of $6.16 and a 1 year high of $14.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in ChemoCentryx by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 23,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC grew its position in ChemoCentryx by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 26,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in ChemoCentryx by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 57,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in ChemoCentryx in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in ChemoCentryx by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 59,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. 64.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. The company targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop, and commercialize orally-administered therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis.

