Piper Jaffray Companies Comments on Bausch Health Companies Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies increased their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report released on Monday, November 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst D. Amsellem now anticipates that the company will earn $4.46 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.18. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.82 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.21 EPS.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 52.12% and a negative net margin of 10.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Bausch Health Companies in a report on Friday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Bausch Health Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities raised Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.16.

Shares of NYSE BHC opened at $25.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.94. Bausch Health Companies has a fifty-two week low of $17.20 and a fifty-two week high of $27.72.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Investors Research Corp grew its position in Bausch Health Companies by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Bausch Health Companies by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Mark C. Mckenna sold 10,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $235,174.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,103.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph C. Papa purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.31 per share, with a total value of $699,300.00. 11.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

Recommended Story: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.