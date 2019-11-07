Pioneer Energy Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PESX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $135.32 Million

Brokerages expect that Pioneer Energy Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PESX) will report sales of $135.32 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Pioneer Energy Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $124.95 million and the highest estimate coming in at $147.70 million. Pioneer Energy Services posted sales of $141.51 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pioneer Energy Services will report full-year sales of $580.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $570.76 million to $595.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $573.04 million, with estimates ranging from $536.57 million to $636.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Pioneer Energy Services.

Pioneer Energy Services (NASDAQ:PESX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $146.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.21 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pioneer Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ PESX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,065. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.07. Pioneer Energy Services has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.18.

Pioneer Energy Services Corp. provides land-based drilling and production services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. It provides contract land drilling services in the Marcellus/Utica, Permian Basin and Eagle Ford, and Bakken regions, as well as in Colombia. The company operates 16 AC rigs in the United States and 8 SCR rigs in Colombia.

