Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.75-4.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.04.

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $91.17 on Thursday. Pinnacle West Capital has a 12 month low of $81.63 and a 12 month high of $99.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.75. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.06.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $869.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.16 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 9.33%. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a $0.7825 dividend. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This is a boost from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.94%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PNW shares. ValuEngine cut Pinnacle West Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Argus raised Pinnacle West Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Williams Capital restated a hold rating and issued a $97.00 price objective (up from $87.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Monday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Pinnacle West Capital currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

