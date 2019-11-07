Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.92.

PING stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.99. The company had a trading volume of 221,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,026. Ping Identity has a 1 year low of $15.22 and a 1 year high of $21.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the 3rd quarter valued at $515,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Ping Identity in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Ping Identity in the 3rd quarter worth $431,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Ping Identity in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ping Identity in the 3rd quarter worth $531,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates an Intelligent Identity platform, which offers secure access to any service, application, or application programming interface (API) to customers, employees, partners, and the Internet of Things.

