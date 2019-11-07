PING AN INS GRP/S (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Upgraded to “Sell” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of PING AN INS GRP/S (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PING AN INS GRP/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

OTCMKTS:PNGAY opened at $24.03 on Monday. PING AN INS GRP/S has a 1-year low of $16.93 and a 1-year high of $25.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.32. The firm has a market cap of $215.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides various financial products and services focusing on insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

