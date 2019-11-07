Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Sells 2,583 Shares of Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,845 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,583 shares during the quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Symantec were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Symantec by 995.1% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Symantec in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Symantec by 319.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Symantec by 126.3% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Symantec in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Peter A. Feld acquired 1,325,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.95 per share, for a total transaction of $30,427,431.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,685 shares in the company, valued at $566,520.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Samir Kapuria sold 9,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $227,048.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 387,166 shares in the company, valued at $9,086,786.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,022 shares of company stock worth $678,825. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SYMC. Wedbush set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Symantec and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Symantec in a report on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI set a $22.00 target price on shares of Symantec and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Symantec from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Symantec from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.18.

SYMC traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.75. 8,130,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,062,447. The stock has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.28. Symantec Co. has a twelve month low of $17.42 and a twelve month high of $26.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Symantec had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Symantec Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Symantec

Symantec Corporation provides cybersecurity products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise Security and Consumer Digital Safety. The Enterprise Security segment provides endpoint and information protection products, including endpoint security, advanced threat protection, and information protection solutions and their related support services; and network and Web security products, such as network security, Web security, and cloud security solutions and their related support services.

