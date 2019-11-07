Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 51job were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JOBS. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of 51job by 14.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 218,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,014,000 after purchasing an additional 28,100 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of 51job by 18.4% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in shares of 51job by 154.8% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of 51job during the second quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 51job during the second quarter worth about $16,244,000. 44.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ JOBS traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $79.34. 794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,718. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. 51job, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.06 and a 1 year high of $97.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 1.56.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.21. 51job had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 40.82%. The firm had revenue of $140.36 million for the quarter.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JOBS. TheStreet raised 51job from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. BidaskClub raised 51job from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th.

About 51job

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, and lagou.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

