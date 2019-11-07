Picton Mahoney Asset Management Sells 430 Shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Italy ETF were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 165,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,567,000 after acquiring an additional 8,928 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 30,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 141.4% during the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 36,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 21,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 34.0% during the third quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 18,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 4,780 shares in the last quarter.

EWI traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $29.43. 210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,889. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.97 and its 200-day moving average is $27.44. iShares MSCI Italy ETF has a 12 month low of $23.20 and a 12 month high of $29.61.

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

