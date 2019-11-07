Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Physicians Realty Trust is a REIT. It is a self-managed healthcare real estate company engaged in acquiring, developing, owning and managing healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company’s principal investments will include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers. Physicians Realty Trust is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. “

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DOC. Bank of America started coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Physicians Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

Shares of DOC stock opened at $18.01 on Tuesday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $15.18 and a 1 year high of $19.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.76. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.40.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.22). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $94.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Physicians Realty Trust news, VP Bradley D. Page bought 4,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.27 per share, with a total value of $74,779.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John T. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $93,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $268,250. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOC. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC bought a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,064,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 189.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 799,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,945,000 after buying an additional 523,044 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 17.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,463,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,397,000 after buying an additional 512,838 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 11.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,335,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,620,000 after buying an additional 441,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 129.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 760,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,266,000 after buying an additional 429,165 shares during the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

Featured Article: What is a price target?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Physicians Realty Trust (DOC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.