Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Receives $30.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.60.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Phreesia in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $33.00 target price on Phreesia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Phreesia in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Phreesia in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Phreesia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE PHR traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.14. 1,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,489. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Phreesia has a 52-week low of $22.05 and a 52-week high of $31.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.97.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The company reported ($10.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($10.30). The company had revenue of $30.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.05 million. Research analysts predict that Phreesia will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Phreesia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Phreesia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Phreesia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in Phreesia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $580,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phreesia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,036,000. Institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process and an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

