Phore (PHR) Trading 23.9% Higher Over Last Week

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded up 18% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. In the last seven days, Phore has traded up 23.9% against the US dollar. One Phore coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00001330 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Nanex, IDAX and CryptoBridge. Phore has a market cap of $2.34 million and approximately $42,606.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Phore alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00016142 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000103 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000192 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000119 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Phore Profile

Phore (PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Phore’s total supply is 19,096,951 coins. The official website for Phore is phore.io . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Phore

Phore can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, IDAX, Nanex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.