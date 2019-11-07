Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.33.

PSXP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips 66 Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $56.50 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays set a $58.00 price objective on Phillips 66 Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

In other news, Director Phillip David Bairrington bought 613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.11 per share, with a total value of $31,943.43. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,720.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 408,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,142,000 after buying an additional 20,916 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 760,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,071,000 after buying an additional 122,725 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 202,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,456,000 after purchasing an additional 9,623 shares during the last quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,422,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,344,000. 42.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PSXP traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.79. The company had a trading volume of 7,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.89. Phillips 66 Partners has a 12-month low of $40.76 and a 12-month high of $59.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.865 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. This is an increase from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.50%.

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

