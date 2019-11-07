Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Hits New 1-Year High at $119.85

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $119.85 and last traded at $119.45, with a volume of 27740 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $118.54.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PSX. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.30.

The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.51. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $27.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. Analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 30.74%.

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,433 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total value of $4,893,662.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 18,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 4,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 4,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

