PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PGTI. Gabelli raised shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PGT Innovations in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PGT Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

In other PGT Innovations news, insider Robert Andrew Keller bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.15 per share, with a total value of $49,525.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 29,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,991.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Brent Boydston bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $28,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 25,176 shares in the company, valued at $352,464. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,695 shares of company stock worth $945,882 over the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in PGT Innovations by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 744,358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,855,000 after purchasing an additional 32,626 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in PGT Innovations in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in PGT Innovations by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,578 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in PGT Innovations in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,715,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in PGT Innovations by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 333,195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,754,000 after purchasing an additional 83,015 shares in the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PGTI opened at $17.71 on Thursday. PGT Innovations has a 52 week low of $13.30 and a 52 week high of $21.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.99.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

