Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) PT Set at C$3.00 by Raymond James

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) has been given a C$3.00 price objective by analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PEY. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a report on Friday, October 18th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a report on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$6.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$6.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Peyto Exploration & Development has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$5.45.

Shares of TSE PEY traded up C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$3.05. 2,375,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,142,469. The stock has a market cap of $492.97 million and a P/E ratio of 2.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.01. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 1-year low of C$2.57 and a 1-year high of C$11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.47, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$115.29 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin, Alberta. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 803 million barrels of oil equivalent.

