Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.55-0.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $142-148 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $144.77 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. National Securities assumed coverage on Perficient in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Perficient in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine cut Perficient from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Perficient from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.17.

Shares of NASDAQ PRFT traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.38. The company had a trading volume of 627,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. Perficient has a one year low of $20.92 and a one year high of $41.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.82.

In other Perficient news, Director David S. Lundeen sold 10,000 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.09, for a total value of $360,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,857 shares in the company, valued at $1,763,249.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

