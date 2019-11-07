Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.55-0.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $142-148 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $144.77 million.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. National Securities assumed coverage on Perficient in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Perficient in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine cut Perficient from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Perficient from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.17.
Shares of NASDAQ PRFT traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.38. The company had a trading volume of 627,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. Perficient has a one year low of $20.92 and a one year high of $41.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.82.
About Perficient
Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.
