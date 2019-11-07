PENG (PENG) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

PENG (CURRENCY:PENG) traded down 48.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. One PENG coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Bleutrade, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, PENG has traded down 32% against the US dollar. PENG has a total market capitalization of $163,015.00 and approximately $25.00 worth of PENG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010846 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00222355 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $133.87 or 0.01443707 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000811 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00029080 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00120967 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PENG Profile

PENG’s total supply is 10,124,347,868 coins and its circulating supply is 8,792,690,229 coins. The Reddit community for PENG is /r/PenguinCoinPENG and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PENG’s official website is pengcoin.io . PENG’s official Twitter account is @coin_peng

PENG Coin Trading

PENG can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Bleutrade. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PENG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PENG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PENG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

