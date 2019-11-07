Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pembina Pipeline Corporation operates as an energy transportation and service provider. The Company operates in four segments; Conventional Pipelines, Oil Sands & Heavy Oil, Midstream & Marketing, and Gas Services. The Conventional Pipelines segment operates a pipeline network that transports crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Alberta and British Columbia. The Oil Sands & Heavy Oil segment owns and operates pipelines which deliver synthetic crude oil produced from oil sands. The Midstream & Marketing segment offers storage, terminal, and hub services. The Gas Services segment consists of natural gas gathering and processing facilities. Pembina Pipeline Corporation, formerly known as Pembina Pipeline Income Fund, is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on PBA. Credit Suisse Group set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Shares of NYSE:PBA opened at $35.55 on Thursday. Pembina Pipeline has a 12 month low of $28.30 and a 12 month high of $38.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.73.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 23.79% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBA. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 1,765.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,564,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $95,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,300 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,689,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $174,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,068 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,530,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,704,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $287,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,770 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,032,588 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $75,727,000 after purchasing an additional 765,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

