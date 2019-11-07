Peel Hunt Reiterates Hold Rating for Land Securities Group (LON:LAND)

Land Securities Group (LON:LAND)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 950 ($12.41) to GBX 840 ($10.98) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 916.10 ($11.97).

Get Land Securities Group alerts:

Shares of LAND stock opened at GBX 902.49 ($11.79) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 891.46 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 852.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.12. Land Securities Group has a 52-week low of GBX 473.27 ($6.18) and a 52-week high of GBX 983.20 ($12.85).

In other Land Securities Group news, insider Robert Noel sold 15,616 shares of Land Securities Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 749 ($9.79), for a total value of £116,963.84 ($152,833.97).

Land Securities Group Company Profile

At Landsec, we believe great places are for people to experience and are made with the experience of great people. Across 24 million sq ft of real estate and a portfolio valued at £14.1 billion, we own and manage some of the most successful and recognisable assets in the country. In London, our portfolio totals more than £7.8 billion, and consists of 6.4 million sq ft of real estate.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.