Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Add” Rating for Bank of Georgia Group (LON:BGEO)

Bank of Georgia Group (LON:BGEO)‘s stock had its “add” rating restated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of BGEO opened at GBX 1,374 ($17.95) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,313.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,495.48. Bank of Georgia Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,220 ($15.94) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,777 ($23.22).

Bank of Georgia Group Company Profile

Bank of Georgia Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Georgia. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Investment Banking, BNB, and Other Banking Business segments. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer loans, mortgage loans, overdrafts, credit cards, and other credit facilities; funds transfer and settlement services; and customers' deposits for individuals and legal entities under the Express, Bank of Georgia, and SOLO brands.

