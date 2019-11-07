Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Add” Rating for Bank of Georgia Group (LON:BGEO)

Bank of Georgia Group (LON:BGEO)‘s stock had its “add” rating restated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Shares of BGEO opened at GBX 1,374 ($17.95) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,313.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,495.48. Bank of Georgia Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,220 ($15.94) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,777 ($23.22).
Bank of Georgia Group Company Profile
Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Georgia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Georgia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.