Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pearson is a global media conglomerate. They publish books, periodicals, reports and screen-based services for professional communities worldwide, under brand names which include the Financial Times, Pitman Publishing and Churchill Livingstone. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Pearson from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Pearson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Pearson from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.95.

PSO stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.03. 151,684 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,240. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Pearson has a 52-week low of $8.46 and a 52-week high of $13.19. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.03 and its 200-day moving average is $10.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Pearson by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pearson by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Pearson by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pearson by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 144,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Pearson by 932.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 6,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

About Pearson

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Core, and Growth. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or via access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

