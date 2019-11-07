PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PaySign Inc. is a provider of prepaid card programs and processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications through its Paysign(R) brand. PaySign Inc., formerly known as 3PEA International Inc., is based in Henderson, Nevada. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PAYS. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of PaySign in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of PaySign from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of PaySign from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

PAYS stock opened at $11.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.64. PaySign has a fifty-two week low of $2.94 and a fifty-two week high of $18.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.00 and a beta of 0.77.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. PaySign had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 66.14%. The firm had revenue of $9.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 million. The firm’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PaySign will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Quinn P. Williams sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $165,450.00. Also, CEO Mark Newcomer sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $2,206,000.00. Insiders have sold 469,592 shares of company stock worth $5,244,792 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in PaySign in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PaySign in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in PaySign in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in PaySign in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in PaySign in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 24.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PaySign

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card programs and processing services under the PaySign brand to corporations, government agencies, universities, and other organizations. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.

