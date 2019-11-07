Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. lowered its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 30.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Paypal by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,109,876 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,199,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,702 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,983,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,582,649,000 after buying an additional 1,194,180 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,557,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,353,030,000 after buying an additional 5,654,831 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 6,747.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,861,956 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,158,939,000 after buying an additional 18,586,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 16,863,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,930,144,000 after buying an additional 122,291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. UBS Group set a $120.00 price target on Paypal and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Paypal from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Paypal from $129.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Paypal from $124.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $129.00 target price on Paypal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $100.63 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.39. Paypal Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $75.47 and a fifty-two week high of $121.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 14.89%. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.87, for a total value of $3,326,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 457,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,675,794.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.07, for a total value of $214,685.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,605,783.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,814 shares of company stock valued at $11,278,603 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

