Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PCTY. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Paylocity to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Paylocity to $115.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Paylocity has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $109.62.

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.97. 308,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,282. Paylocity has a 52 week low of $53.46 and a 52 week high of $112.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.27, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.53.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.25. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The business had revenue of $126.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Paylocity will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 4,516 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total transaction of $480,050.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,415,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,532,359,890.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael R. Haske sold 50,000 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total value of $5,289,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 800,195 shares in the company, valued at $84,644,627.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 262,076 shares of company stock worth $26,692,978. 37.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Paylocity by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,586,579 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $148,853,000 after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Paylocity by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,476,188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $138,496,000 after purchasing an additional 63,940 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Paylocity by 636.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 757,846 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,101,000 after purchasing an additional 654,996 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Paylocity by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 691,356 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,463,000 after purchasing an additional 87,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Paylocity by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 537,446 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,444,000 after purchasing an additional 42,307 shares in the last quarter. 64.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

