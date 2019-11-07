Paxos Standard Token (PAX) Trading Down 0.3% Over Last Week

Paxos Standard Token (CURRENCY:PAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. Over the last seven days, Paxos Standard Token has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. One Paxos Standard Token token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00009653 BTC on exchanges including ZB.COM, DOBI trade and Gate.io. Paxos Standard Token has a total market capitalization of $237.38 million and approximately $233.29 million worth of Paxos Standard Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010825 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00222843 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.00 or 0.01439899 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000821 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00029405 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00120834 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Paxos Standard Token Profile

Paxos Standard Token’s launch date was September 1st, 2018. Paxos Standard Token’s total supply is 237,071,887 tokens and its circulating supply is 237,000,555 tokens. Paxos Standard Token’s official website is paxos.com/standard . Paxos Standard Token’s official Twitter account is @madana_hq . The official message board for Paxos Standard Token is medium.com/@PaxosStandard

Paxos Standard Token Token Trading

Paxos Standard Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, Gate.io and DOBI trade. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paxos Standard Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paxos Standard Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

