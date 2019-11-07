Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on PATK. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Patrick Industries from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Patrick Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. TheStreet downgraded Patrick Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Patrick Industries from $51.00 to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Patrick Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

PATK traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,529. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.11. Patrick Industries has a 52-week low of $27.32 and a 52-week high of $55.87.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $566.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.97 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Patrick Industries will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Patrick Industries news, EVP Courtney Blosser sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total value of $384,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,331,356.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $480,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 669,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,174,758.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,500 shares of company stock worth $4,066,150. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATK. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Patrick Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $20,429,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 746.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 101,814 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,008,000 after buying an additional 89,785 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 154.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 131,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,476,000 after buying an additional 79,960 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $2,826,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,509,442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,250,000 after purchasing an additional 53,065 shares during the last quarter. 88.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

