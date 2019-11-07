Particl Price Up 35.3% Over Last 7 Days (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. Over the last seven days, Particl has traded up 35.3% against the US dollar. One Particl coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.50 or 0.00016294 BTC on popular exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Bit-Z and Upbit. Particl has a market cap of $12.13 million and $23,072.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001292 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000103 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000194 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000119 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Particl Profile

PART is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 21st, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,065,480 coins and its circulating supply is 8,069,480 coins. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject . The official website for Particl is particl.io . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Particl

Particl can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Bittrex, Upbit and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Particl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

