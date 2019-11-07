Parnassus Investments CA Sells 209,044 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Parnassus Investments CA decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,092,890 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 209,044 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 1.7% of Parnassus Investments CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Parnassus Investments CA’s holdings in Apple were worth $468,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.1% in the third quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.1% in the second quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 4,412 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 1.4% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America boosted its stake in Apple by 0.4% during the second quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 12,970 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,567,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its stake in Apple by 2.9% during the third quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 1,822 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $257.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.97. The company has a market cap of $1,144.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.00 and a twelve month high of $258.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $64.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.86 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

Several research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Macquarie set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Apple presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.51.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,932 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.26, for a total value of $917,178.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,464 shares in the company, valued at $3,607,132.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total value of $54,668,037.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 428,264 shares of company stock valued at $90,909,405 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

