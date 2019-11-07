Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Price Target Increased to $205.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Co from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has a market perform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Parker-Hannifin from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Gordon Haskett raised Parker-Hannifin from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank raised Parker-Hannifin from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $179.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research set a $189.00 price objective on Parker-Hannifin and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Parker-Hannifin from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $178.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $185.85.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Shares of PH traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $199.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,670. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.55. Parker-Hannifin has a 1-year low of $140.82 and a 1-year high of $201.11.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.70%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 32,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.68, for a total transaction of $5,801,454.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,520,199.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Linda S. Harty purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $158.39 per share, with a total value of $475,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,558.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,908 shares of company stock valued at $11,632,574. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.9% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 20,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.5% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% in the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,153,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,366,000 after purchasing an additional 8,471 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5.1% in the third quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 24,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 62.5% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. 80.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

Featured Article: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.