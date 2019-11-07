Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) Stock Position Increased by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PH. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 12.2% during the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.4% during the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.0% during the third quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 34.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, DAGCO Inc. raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.1% during the third quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 7,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 80.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 1,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.82, for a total transaction of $375,816.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,659,238.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 32,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.68, for a total value of $5,801,454.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,520,199.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,908 shares of company stock valued at $11,632,574. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PH traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $199.22. 861,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 894,054. The company has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $182.37 and its 200-day moving average is $172.29. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 52 week low of $140.82 and a 52 week high of $201.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.70%.

PH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $179.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $178.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.85.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

