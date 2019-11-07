PARETO Rewards (PARETO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.40 Million

PARETO Rewards (CURRENCY:PARETO) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. One PARETO Rewards token can now be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and KuCoin. During the last week, PARETO Rewards has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar. PARETO Rewards has a total market capitalization of $1.40 million and $125.00 worth of PARETO Rewards was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PARETO Rewards alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00043097 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $677.59 or 0.07340057 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000415 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002339 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000225 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000070 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00014637 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00047230 BTC.

PARETO Rewards Token Profile

PARETO Rewards (CRYPTO:PARETO) is a token. Its launch date was November 6th, 2017. PARETO Rewards’ total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 470,629,499 tokens. PARETO Rewards’ official Twitter account is @ParetoNetwork . PARETO Rewards’ official message board is blog.pareto.network . PARETO Rewards’ official website is pareto.network . The Reddit community for PARETO Rewards is /r/ParetoNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

PARETO Rewards Token Trading

PARETO Rewards can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARETO Rewards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARETO Rewards should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PARETO Rewards using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PARETO Rewards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PARETO Rewards and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.