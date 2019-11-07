Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 1,082 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 5.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL now owns 113,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after buying an additional 5,579 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 154,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,999,000 after purchasing an additional 26,990 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 50,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.7% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 17,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 4,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, insider Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $1,414,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,827.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John E. Elicker sold 15,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $849,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,219,526.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BMY traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $57.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,171,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,807,755. The company has a market capitalization of $92.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.72. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12-month low of $42.48 and a 12-month high of $58.46.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.21%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.64.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

