Parallel Advisors LLC Has $934,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TTP Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth about $3,873,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 13.6% in the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 8,852.0% in the third quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 93,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,041,000 after acquiring an additional 92,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 110.6% in the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 267,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,214,000 after acquiring an additional 140,700 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $138.40. 501,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,162,813. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $113.42 and a one year high of $146.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.01.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

