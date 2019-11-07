Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 4,905 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 23.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 280.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Hoertkorn Richard Charles acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $73.98. The stock had a trading volume of 738 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,311. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.40. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $56.12 and a twelve month high of $73.72.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

