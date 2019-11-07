Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 18,759 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 1,211.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,759 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cpwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 213,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,030,000 after purchasing an additional 18,912 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $319,000. Garde Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 3,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Hamilton Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 68,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,131,000 after purchasing an additional 9,269 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 7,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VT traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.45. 23,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,184,392. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.61. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $62.14 and a 52-week high of $78.25.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.