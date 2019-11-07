Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 1,285 Shares of Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,212 shares of the local business review company’s stock after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yelp were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 271.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 379.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,603 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yelp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 89.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,663 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 126.0% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,786 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

YELP traded down $1.32 on Thursday, hitting $31.39. 100,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,831. Yelp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.33 and a fifty-two week high of $45.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.01.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The local business review company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $246.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.63 million. Yelp had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Yelp Inc will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on YELP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, July 14th. SunTrust Banks set a $37.00 price target on shares of Yelp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Yelp in a report on Friday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Yelp in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Yelp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.79.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

