Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:PANL)

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd (NASDAQ:PANL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share by the shipping company on Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%.

Shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $3.26. 18,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,026. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a one year low of $2.71 and a one year high of $4.35. The company has a market capitalization of $146.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.24 and a 200 day moving average of $3.34.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The shipping company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.11). Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $83.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Analysts predict that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PANL. ValuEngine upgraded Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, including grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

