Page Arthur B Sells 185 Shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Page Arthur B trimmed its stake in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Chubb makes up 3.4% of Page Arthur B’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Page Arthur B’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Provident Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $484,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 191,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 293,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $1,027,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,201 shares in the company, valued at $12,201,618.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.28, for a total value of $2,126,996.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 185,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,043,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,560 shares of company stock valued at $5,063,222 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CB traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $154.02. 99,251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,792,816. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.68. Chubb Ltd has a 1 year low of $119.54 and a 1 year high of $162.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Ltd will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Chubb from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Chubb from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays set a $185.00 target price on Chubb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.73.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

