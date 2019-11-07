Page Arthur B Purchases 365 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Page Arthur B increased its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,184 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 1.5% of Page Arthur B’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Page Arthur B’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 329.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 159 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 212.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 175 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays set a $260.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $293.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.84.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.40, for a total value of $583,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 187,979 shares in the company, valued at $43,874,298.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.50, for a total transaction of $463,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 187,979 shares in the company, valued at $43,517,138.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,000 shares of company stock worth $7,542,400. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $4.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $255.34. 1,604,339 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,672,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $233.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.70. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $208.07 and a twelve month high of $287.94. The company has a market cap of $238.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.61.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 25.30%. The business had revenue of $60.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

