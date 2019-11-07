Page Arthur B Boosts Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Page Arthur B boosted its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 25.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,735 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Page Arthur B’s holdings in Stryker were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ossiam purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in Stryker by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 73.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.50, for a total value of $1,000,857.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $75,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,524 shares of company stock worth $14,731,927 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Svb Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Stryker from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets set a $216.00 price target on Stryker and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on Stryker from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered Stryker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $226.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.08.

Shares of SYK traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $200.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,152,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $76.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.43. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $144.75 and a 12-month high of $223.45.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 23.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

