Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

PCRX has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pacira Biosciences and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacira Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Pacira Biosciences from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Pacira Biosciences and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pacira Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.27.

NASDAQ:PCRX traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 747,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,790. Pacira Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $34.64 and a fifty-two week high of $51.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.05 and a 200-day moving average of $41.08.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.92 million. Pacira Biosciences had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pacira Biosciences will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David M. Stack sold 12,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $503,038.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 6,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total transaction of $246,891.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacira Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Pacira Biosciences by 414.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. 99.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pacira Biosciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

